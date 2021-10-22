Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a summary of this week’s news from the Okanagan-Shuswap

Good Friday afternoon!

Here are some of this week’s news items from the Okanagan-Shuswap region. Go through this short summary and catch up before you get on with your weekend.

Driver in fatal Peachland Highway 97 crash suspected drunk, distracted, seatbeltless

Late last week, a single-vehicle collision held up traffic on Highway 97 between Peachland and West Kelowna.

Earlier this week, police and the BC Highway Patrol confirmed that the crash was fatal. The driver, a man in his 40s, was suspected to be impaired, was not wearing a seatbelt and was using an electronic device as he was driving.

The BC Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Penticton Timmins housing development gets the green light

After a two-hour public hearing on Tuesday night, the Timmins housing development was approved by the Penticton council.

The project will feature 219 units: 71 three-bedroom townhouses and two apartment buildings, which will be a mix of studios and one- and two-bedroom units.

The project will also feature a mix of rental and strata units.

Vernon hoops star dies suddenly

Brandon Isaac was only 24-years-old when he passed away suddenly late last week. The Fulton grad’s family launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help them with his funeral costs.

Isaac was described as an all-star academically and on the basketball, achieving high grades and receiving scholarships because of his work ethic.

“Everyone wanted to be around him and was drawn in by his magnetic, charming nature,” the fundraising campaign stated.

Renowned virus specialist raised in Salmon Arm recommends more COVID rapid testing

Michael Worobey, raised in Salmon Arm, says that rapid testing is important in order for us to end the pandemic’s disruptive stage.

He said it would be good to make rapid tests available to families so they can do it at home and test themselves regularly, which will help with early detection and mitigating transmission.

