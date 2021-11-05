Vernon Fire Rescue Services firefighters battle a fire at the North Valley Gymnastics Society’s club gym on 31st Street Sunday, Oct. 31. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are some of the news items from the Okanagan-Shuswap

Good afternoon and happy Friday!

Before you dive into a well-deserved weekend, take a minute to catch up on some of the happenings in the Okanagan-Shuswap from this week.

2 operating rooms at Kelowna hospital reduced as unvaxxed workers placed on leave

Kelowna General Hospital is feeling the staffing crunch as unvaccinated health care workers are put on leave across Interior Health.

As a result of the staffing shortage, two operating rooms had to stop operating to compensate for low worker numbers.

IH said they are hopeful more staff will come back in the next two weeks as they receive their vaccines.

Penticton has highest living wage in the Okanagan

If you want to cover the necessities in Penticton, you’ll have to earn a minimum of $18.55 an hour. In Kelowna, you need $18.49.

The Living Wage for Families 2021 report has indicated that Penticton is the most expensive city to live in the Okanagan, especially if you’re earning minimum wage.

Vernon gymnastics facility completely lost to fire

The North Valley Gymnastic Society’s facility was completely lost to a fire over the weekend. Approximately 20 firefighters were involved in knocking down the fire.

The loss is devastating to the community, which worked hard to purchase and renovate the site into a state-of-the-art gymnastics facility.

Property owners along Shuswap rail trail retain legal counsel in effort to preserve dock access

Property owners now have legal counsel as they fight to preserve their access to private docks and buoys adjacent to the North Okanagan Shuswap Rail Trail.

The property owners said they are worried about orders to remove some of the docks.

