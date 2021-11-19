Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s what made headlines in the Okanagan-Shuswap during the week of Nov. 14

Rhonda Caron posted this photo to Facebook of the flooding in Princeton on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Over 290 homes were evacuated in Princeton and the entire town of 7,000 residents of Merritt have been evacuated from flooding. (Facebook)

Happy Friday! Here’s a quick summary of what made headlines in the Okanagan-Shuswap this week.

B.C. FLOODS: Travellers stuck from returning home can cross U.S. border without PCR COVID test

Travellers stuck due to the flooding along B.C. highways following the devastating storm earlier this week are exempt from COVID-19 protocols when crossing the U.S. border to get back home

The Canadian Border Service Agency said that travellers do not have to take the mandatory PCR test prior to entering the U.S., the required test upon entering Canada and any mandated quarantine.

Product shortage at Okanagan grocery stores, due to highway closures

With access between the Lower Mainland and the rest of B.C. cut off due to floods and mudslides, shoppers throughout the Okanagan rushed out to stores to stock up.

Save-On-Foods said that the lack of product in stores is a result of all shipments in and out of the Lower Mainland being put on hold due to the current road conditions.

No milk anywhere as Penticton grocery stores face shortages

A day after the storm hit, milk was scarce in Penticton grocery stores.

Save-On-Foods in Penticton had lineups into the aisles and Safeway saw crowds as well. To keep supplies on the shelves, grocery stores are asking customers to maintain normal shopping habits.

VIDEO: 290 homes in Princeton under evacuation as flooding causes chaos

Early Monday, Princeton declared a state of emergency after the surging Tulameen River breached its banks in many areas throughout the town.

Two hundred and ninety homes were quickly placed on evacuation order late Sunday night. Two municipal wells were shut down and a boil water advisory was issued.

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now