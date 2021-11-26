Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s what made headlines across the Okanagan-Shuswap during the week of Nov. 21

Actors Harry Lennix (left) and Laura Vandervoort share a scene outside Vernon’s The Roxy Cafe in the Hallmark Christmas movie A Christmas Together With You, shot in Vernon in the summer which made its debut on the Hallmark channel Saturday, Nov. 20. (Twitter photo)

We’re back with another weekly roundup! Here’s what made headlines across the Okanagan-Shuswap.

North Okanagan-Shuswap dairies, farmers grapple shortages, impact of highway closures

North Okanagan-Shuswap grocers are struggling to keep their dairy sections stocked with milk, butter and other items after flooding halted shipments out of the Fraser valley

The highway closures have also impacted dairy cattle farms in the region, cutting off processing in the Lower Mainland. One operator of a salmon organic dairy farm said that he was forced to dump milk as a result.

Drivers stuck on coast as B.C. highway closures leave Vernon trucking companies in a rut

Vernon’s Chambers Transportation Group’s entire Vancouver fleet of roughly 40 trucks are at a standstill, with drivers stuck on the coast away from their homes and family.

But with 400 trucks in operation across the Pacific Northwest, those trucks represent just 10 per cent of their overall fleet.

B.C. senior who went to U.S. to buy gas hit with $5,700 fine

A South Surrey grandmother was hit with a $5,700 fine after going into the U.S. to buy gasoline, after the provincial government placed a 30-litre limit on the amount of fuel drivers are allowed to purchase at once

Marlane Jones said she was in the U.S. for 10 minutes, and wanted to do the right thing by saving gas for people in Surrey who really need it – “young people that are commuting.”

She plans on fighting the fine in court.

Vernon, Vernonites sparkle in Hallmark flick

The Roxy Cafe in downtown Vernon was the setting for a number of scenes in the Hallmark movie A Christmas Together With You, which was shot in the summer of 2021 and made its debut on Nov. 20

Scenes for the movie were also shot at local restaurants such as The Phoenix. Spirit Lodge at SilverStar Mountain Resort was used as a home.

