An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn't see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot on Vernon's Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from April 25 to 30

A very happy Friday to everyone! We’re back again with another weekly roundup. Here’s what made headlines across the Okanagan this week.

Armstrong amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

An Armstrong amputee who wears a prosthetic leg said she was verbally assaulted and was spat in the face by a man while parked at a handicap parking space at Vernon’s Walmart on April 24.

As Chelaine McInroy was parking in a handicap spot with a valid parking pass, she said the man stormed over and spat in her face while her window was down, accusing her of faking her disability. She said that the man didn’t see her disability.

“He then spat in my face and took off,” said McInroy, 27, who lost her leg below her knee a few years ago.

The incident initially left her shaken, but she now has to worry about exposure to COVID and other transmittable diseases as some of the spit landed in her eye.

She filed a police report but believes nothing will come of the incident, as she says security cameras didn’t catch anything. She says she was in such a state of shock at the audacity of the suspect that she didn’t get a good physical description.

$12.8 million Penticton home listing sparks racist, hateful comments

A luxury home in Penticton listed for $12.8 million has sparked racist and threatening comments against the two Vancouver-based realtors who listed the property.

The house, located at 587 Vancouver Avenue, was listed by Kevin Chen and Matt Zhang from Vancouver-based Oakwyn Realty and has been on the market for almost a year now. When the home was featured by the online Vancouver news publication Daily Hive, Chen and Zhang began to receive backlash from some locals.

In an April 24 email sent directly to Chen — who grew up in Canada but is originally from Taiwan — it was suggested that he “should be shot,” alleging that he was involved in money laundering and threatened of “dire consequences” should he not return to China.

Teenage Kelowna singer earns high-profile comparisons from music industry pros

A 14-year-old Kelowna singer is turning heads and earning comparisons to some well-known singers like Shawn Mendes.

C.L. Rose, Circle 11 Entertainment’s CEO and owner, said that Scotty Berg has a rich spirit and a natural instinct for melody.

“I just saw in him what I saw in Shawn Mendes,” said Rose, who has worked with notable artists like Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and the Jonas Brothers. “He just had this really rich spirit about him at a young age. Scotty’s got a very similar thing going on. He’s got natural instinct with melody. He’s very musically inclined, he’s a great guitar player. His voice has already changed and he still has such a high beautiful tone.”

Circle 11 Entertainment discovered Berg through his Instagram, but it’s his TikTok account that’s garnered a lot of attention: he only joined the platform about six months ago and he already has almost 40,000 followers.

He attributes his following to a video he posted of himself singing Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon, which has just over 532,000 views. Berg will meet up with the Circle 11 team in Nashville in June to put down some of his tracks.

Young Salmon Arm record-breaker helps raise autism awareness

A young Salmon Arm resident broke his own Guinness World Record of stacking Jenga on a single vertical block.

In January of this year, Auldin Maxwell’s talent for stacking Jenga blocks earned him a world record when he constructed a tower of 693 blocks on a single vertical one.

In addition to getting his name in the Guinness Book of World Records, the Shuswap Middle School student also caught the attention of Hasbro, the company that produces Jenga. The toy and game company sent Maxwell 24 packs of their giant Jenga blocks so that he might try breaking another record.

Recently, he did just that. Twice. On March 27, he built a tower of 1,400 regular-sized Jenga blocks on one vertical block. In addition to breaking his own record, he also put those giant blocks to use, building a 500-block tower balanced on a single block, earning him another record title.

Most Read