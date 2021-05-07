Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick summary of the stories that made an impact from May 3 to 5

The weekend is here, but in case you missed some of what made an impact across the Okanagan-Shuswap area this week, here’s a summary of those stories.

Improper e-scooter parking causing accessibility issues in Kelowna

Kelowna residents may now be familiar with the sight of e-scooters in and around the downtown area as the city participates in a three-year pilot program to see if e-scooters are a viable means of micro transportation. But this means residents may have seen them parked haphazardly in the middle of narrow sidewalks.

This parking job, however, is making it difficult for some residents who may have mobility issues to use the same sidewalk.

Kelowna resident Spring Hawes, who lives with tetraplegia and uses a wheelchair, said the program has some issues.

“I’ve seen many times where they’re just left in the middle of the sidewalk and they’re literally completely blocking the sidewalk,” she said.

“That’s a very obvious barrier — not just for people in wheelchairs, but for all kinds of people who wouldn’t be able to get around them.”

The city said growing pains with new programs like this is expected and staff said they expect people will adhere to parking guidelines as the program improves and people get used to them.

Coldstream mansion to go to highest bidder

A five-bedroom, 10-bathroom home currently for sale in Coldstream could go to the highest bidder.

The home at 133 Ravine Drive was put on the market by Engel & Völkers Okanagan, but the firm is working with an American firm to auction it off.

The asking price for the house? $13 million, but it could also go to the highest bidder.

Salmon Arm a prize destination on U.S. game show, The Price is Right

A Salmon Arm vacation was one of the prizes on the popular show The Price is Right.

The picturesque city was featured during the May 3, 2021 episode. The contestant had the opportunity to win a trip to B.C., flying from Los Angeles to Kelowna, then driving up to Salmon Arm.

The contestant didn’t win, but the opportunity was a great moment of exposure for the city and the Prestige Harbourfront Resort.

Hotel manager Jesse Ziercke said it was a fun opportunity.

“Being able to showcase our resort and the City of Salmon Arm to an international audience is a big honour,” he said.

Prestige vice president of sales and marketing Amy Nunn said this is actually the seventh time in the last three years a Prestige property has been featured on the show.

Previous properties featured include Kelowna, Radium Hot Springs, Prince George, Nelson, Vernon and Cranbrook.

Penticton council votes to shift tax burden to businesses

Penticton’s council has voted to shift the city’s tax burden to fall more on local businesses.

Councillors said they recognize this will be difficult for the business community, especially given the current climate due to the pandemic, but Coun. Katie Robinson said the city’s residential tax base has been shouldering the burden for many years.

“We do realize how difficult this is on our business community, however, we can’t be oblivious to the fact that the residential tax base has been shouldering this burden for many years and we need to move on and catch up with other communities,” she said.

