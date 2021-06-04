Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

In case you missed them, here are some of the Okanagan-Shuswap’s biggest stories this week.

Boy becomes local star with adorable ads for parents’ Penticton grocery store

Penticton’s Global Grocers recently opened, with the owners’ 10-year-old son producing ad campaigns for the store.

Aarav Gaba’s parents said he learned to create, film, edit and star in the commercials, posting them on TikTok.

“He learned how to do it all by himself before he even turned 10,” his mom said.

Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine and now, people are blaming the jab for her passing.

Her family is dismayed by the situation, but a family friend has confirmed that Erick died due to a pre-existing condition.

“The doctor said it had nothing to do with the shot, the timing was poor, but she passed from her illness,” Amanda Stevenson, Erick’s close friend, said.

Lumberyard fire northwest of Vernon still burning, now 4 hectares

Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland was closed due to a lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen.

BC Wildfire Service clarified that it was contained by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday (June 3). It was four hectares in size at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

Salmon Arm RCMP successfully located a girl who was allegedly abducted in Alberta during a traffic stop.

The detachment received a report of a vehicle connected to the abduction travelling east from Chase.

The vehicle was stopped and the 14-year-old was located. She is now in the care of B.C.’s Ministry of Children and Family Development.

The District of Sicamous’ water treatment facility, pictured on June 2, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous consuming more water than Enderby and Armstrong, less than Salmon Arm

21 per cent of district’s water usage unaccounted for

Residents gather at Marine Park on June 2 to honour through dance and prayer the 215 children whose remains were recently located at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Gathering in Salmon Arm honours ‘tiny ancestors’ at Kamloops residential school site

People gather to honour children who died, speaker urges participants to never forget them

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Our nostrils split the workload

Your morning start for Friday, June 4, 2021

Birch Place, the second of three buildings to open in the affordable housing development at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Third Street SW in Salmon Arm, opened its doors on June 1, 2021. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Second building in Salmon Arm affordable housing development opens

BC Housing, provincial government announce June 1 opening of 35-unit Birch Place

Jeremiah Vergera and Darah Thurston, Shuswap Middle School students who worked on the Trailhead posts as part of Secwépemc Landmarks Project, do the ceremonial unveiling of the first Trailhead post on June 1 near the Little Mountain fieldhouse in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Indigenous history in Shuswap recognized with unveiling of first Trailhead post

Collaborative Secwépemc Landmarks Project to include landmark sculptures and trail markers

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region’s biggest stories

Jesse Faulkenham and wife Brooke Timewell.
Missing Alberta man may be headed to Penticton

Jesse Faulkenham disappeared from Grand Prairie on June 2

(File photo)
Kelowna man arrested after allegedly driving into cars, lamp post

RCMP say the man was allegedly impaired

Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The question of does Canada still need another pipeline outside of Line 3 and Trans Mountain was one federal officials asked days after United States President Joe Biden cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Does Canada need another pipeline, feds ask days after Biden cancels Keystone XL

Western Canada’s oil and gas sector see cancellation as a blow to a reeling industry

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming (from left), Justin Vanderham of Three Per Cent Realty, Cindy Masters of the Vernon and District Land Trust Society, Bruno Carneiro of Faction Projects, Don Dudgeon of Cardan Enterprises and City of Vernon councillor Kari Gares break ground Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 on a new 12-home affordable housing facility in the 4000 block of Pleasant Valley Road. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
665 affordable rental units being built in North Okanagan

Students, seniors, Indigenous people and homeless supported with basic necessity of shelter

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Flooding is shown on a highway near Duncan, B.C., on Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Evacuations in northwest B.C., flood warnings, watches issued as rivers swell

Flood warnings for sections of the Skeena, Stikine and Tuya rivers, flood watches for several others

