(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Black smoke billows from West Kelowna house fire

Ogden Road closed for blaze

A heavy blaze broke out in a West Kelowna home on the morning of Feb. 23.

Multiple fire engines were battling the fire at 915 Ogden Road, which broke out just after 11a.m. The street was shut down, and remains closed as of noon.

Emergency dispatchers called the situation a “fully-involved defensive fire.”

A Black Press reporter on scene said that the home’s occupants seemed to all be out of the house, and no ambulance is yet on scene.

The homeowner spoke to reporters while emergency services worked on the blaze. The fire started in the garage, which sat below the master bedroom, due to a faulty battery charger.

“Everything we own is in that house,” he said, adding that he had a brand new Corvette in the garage.

BC Hydro is also attending.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

READ MORE: Victim in fatal semi-trailer crash on Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue identified

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West Kelownafire

Previous story
Making Salmon Arm ‘Live Music Capital of B.C.’ one of the goals for federal grant funding
Next story
Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society plans to use a $436,722 Pacific Economic Development Canada grant to support events, including the Salmon Arm Pride and Indigenous Music festivals, and work towards making Salmon Arm and the Shuswap the Live Music Capital of B.C.
Making Salmon Arm ‘Live Music Capital of B.C.’ one of the goals for federal grant funding

Adams Lake band is one of the recipients of over $2.5 million in federal funding to revitalize tourism projects, like indigenous cultural activity projects, in B.C.’s southern Interior. (Black Press file photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap tourism projects receive part of $2.5 million in federal funding

Black Press File photo
Columbia Shuswap Regional District raises concerns about proposed changes to Recycle BC

Shuswap Highland Stills owner Simon Koczwarski displays his award-winning apple-based vodka and coffee spirit in his Salmon Arm distillery’s new tasting room. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm distiller in high spirits after winning national awards