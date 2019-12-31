The remains of a camp for a few people without homes on the Trans-Canada Highway across from DeMille’s Farm Market that was dismantled in February last year to make way for work on the highway four-laning project. (File photo)

Blankets, socks, gloves would be appreciated for people in Salmon Arm without housing

Lighthouse Shelter accepting items at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31 and morning of Jan. 1, regular hours Jan. 2

If you’d like to help those people who are spending time outdoors during the snowfall, the Salvation Army in Salmon Arm has provided a list of what’s most needed.

Lieutenant Joel Torrens says people without homes are always in need of more blankets.

Also, items of outdoor clothing such as warm gloves and warm socks are always appreciated.

Torrens points out that even if people have gloves and socks, they may be wearing out and not as warm as they could be.

It helps to have new items to replace worn ones, or even an extra pair.

Read more: Downed tree closes westbound lane on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Read more: Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Revelstoke

Shoes or boots are also in demand, as well as Shoe Goo to repair shoes that may be leaking.

If you have items to spare, you could drop them off at 6:30 tonight, Dec. 31, at the Lighthouse Emergency Shelter, 441 Third St. SW, or tomorrow morning, Jan. 1, between 8 and 9:30 a.m.

Although the shelter will be open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to those in need of beds, the Salvation Army will resume regular hours for other services on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Torrens notes that if you see people on the street who are in need of blankets or items of clothing, please feel free to give to them directly.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Designated drivers who charge for rides in B.C. may be breaking the law
Next story
UPDATE: Traffic now moving through scene of accident near Enderby

Just Posted

Trans Canada Highway closed west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control is ongoing

Downed tree closes westbound lane on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

AIM Roads calls North Okanagan and Shuswap highways hazardous, advises against travel

Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen truck, handgun during arrest

Police say suspect attempted to flee, discarding items in the process

Tree down on highway north of Enderby

Single lane alternating traffic

Crews clear light standard in Tappen after tangle with vehicle

Streetlight bent at intersection of Trans-Canada Highway and Ford Road

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Snowstorm drives up need for warm donations for Okanagan’s homeless

Upper Room Mission calls for hand warmers, warm clothes abd blankets

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Trailer axle snaps on Summerland road

Trench had been dug during construction on Wharton Street

Penny the pudgy pit bull needs new foster family in Vernon

#PoundsOffOfPenny plan is well underway as pitty shakes weight

PET OF THE WEEK: Coop Coop (Cooper) is ready for a fresh start

Cat at Critteraid in Summerland would like to meet an experienced cat lady

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Hear a pin drop

Competitive bowling at J Lanes. Can you identify the bowlers? Contact the… Continue reading

Most Read