Early work on the Trans-Canada Highway near Chase taking place in October 2020. (File photo)

Blasting for Chase East Trans-Canada Highway project to continue through August

Beginning April 25, booms scheduled six days per week except holidays between 1 and 3 p.m.

Let the booms and delays begin.

The Village of Chase posted a notice that CIF Construction will begin blasting on the south side of Highway 1 on Monday, April 25, 2022. Blasts are expected to take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily, except for Sundays and holidays.

The blasting, which is for the Chase East highway project, is expected to continue through the end of August 2022.

The village was notified traffic will be held at pre-identified locations both eastbound and westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway. It will also be restricted east off the western exit of Shuswap and west off Foothills, Coburn and the east end of Shuswap for the duration of each blast closure.

Pedestrian and bike traffic will also be held at trailheads for the Scatchard Trail network for the duration of each blast closure, with sweeps of restricted areas prior to blasting.

The announcement asks the public to respect the devices and the personnel monitoring the locations as they are there to keep everyone safe.

Closures will be up to 20 minutes in duration. Blast signals and timing will be posted at the eastern and western blast-zone boundaries as well as at trailheads accessing Scatchard Trails.

Two minutes prior to a blast, 12 short whistle signals will be sounded at one-second intervals. Two minutes after the last of 12 whistle signals the blast will take place. Following the blast, one prolonged whistle (minimum five seconds long) will signal the ‘all clear.’

