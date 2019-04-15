Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

The blasting will continue for 3 weeks

A blasting permit has been issued from the City of West Kelowna to T & A Rock Works for the continuation of work at Tallus Ridge.

Blasting will begin April 15 and continue for approximately three weeks.

READ MORE: Time to renew memorial donations in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Work not close to done for West Kelowna pot shop application

Activity will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.

Those with questions or concerns should contact the blasting company at 250-765-4811 or email tarockworks@shaw.ca

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.