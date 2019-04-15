West Kelowna City Hall���Image credit: City of West Kelowna

Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

The blasting will continue for 3 weeks

A blasting permit has been issued from the City of West Kelowna to T & A Rock Works for the continuation of work at Tallus Ridge.

Blasting will begin April 15 and continue for approximately three weeks.

READ MORE: Time to renew memorial donations in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Work not close to done for West Kelowna pot shop application

Activity will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.

Those with questions or concerns should contact the blasting company at 250-765-4811 or email tarockworks@shaw.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway 97 open north of Summerland
Next story
Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Just Posted

Former coaches of man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting shocked

Matrix Gathergood, 25, excelled in football, rugby during his time at Salmon Arm Secondary

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

City hall flags fly at half mast as city mourns church shooting victim

Mayor offers city’s support and condolences, commends professionalism of emergency personnel

Former foster child lovingly remembers Salmon Arm shooting victim

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

The blasting will continue for 3 weeks

UBC Okanagan researchers contribute to study about charitable behaviour

The study found people are more charitable if allowed to claim donations sooner

Highway 97 open north of Summerland

Ongoing closures continue following accident on Sunday

Standoff with RCMP in Okanagan city ‘resolved’

Southeast District Emergency Response Team was deployed for an unfolding incident

Okanagan RCMP officer honoured for community commitment

Const. Gary McLaughlin earns Internal Order of Daughters of the Empire

Mike Edel tours new album to Kelowna

Edel will perform at Fernando’s Pub May 22

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Most Read