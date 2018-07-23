Tanis Read: This is looking across from Quail Ridge

UPDATE: Blaze spotted near Postill Lake

UPDATE: 3:24

BC Wildfire is responding the the blaze near Postill Lake with ground crews and air support.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon, the cause is not known.

Another Wildfire has been reported in the Okanagan.

A blaze up Postill Lake Road was spotted on Monday. It is estimated to be .01 hectares in size.

It is not known if BC Wildfire is on scene.

More to come.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
