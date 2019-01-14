Blind Bay structural fire causes extensive damage

Homeowners taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, family pets are missing

Homeowners escape a fire that is believed to have originated in the laundry area of the home but two pets are missing. Firefighters arrived to find the rear of the house full engulfed. (Sean Coubrough/Columbia Shuswap Regional District)

Blind Bay homeowners are safe but two family pets are missing.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Asst. Fire Chief Sean Coubrough says several reports of a structural fire on Centennial Road were called in at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14.

A call for mutual aid went out to the White Lake and Tappen-Sunnybrae fire halls.

“Firefighters arrived to a log-style house with the entire rear of the house fully involved,” said Coubrough, it is believed that the fire originated in the laundry room area.

“Firefighters got the water on fast.”

The homeowners had managed to get out of their house and were at a neighbour’s place when firefighters arrived. They were assessed by South Shuswap First Responders then BC Ambulance paramedics, who transported them to Shuswap Lake General Hospital with smoke inhalation and possible minor burns, says Coubrough.

“They were in pretty good shape but unfortunately we have been unable to locate two dogs so far,” he said at approximately 2 p.m.

Coubrough had yet to speak with the homeowners but says whether or not the home is salvageable will be up to insurance adjusters and the homeowners.

“The fire travelled to the roof very quickly and it took a lot of water to get the it under control,” he said.

