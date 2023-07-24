Blind Bay water intake shut off in response to partially submerged houseboat

Water testing being done to determine contamination risk from partially submerged houseboat

People in Blind Bay are being asked to conserve water due to possible contamination from a partially submerged houseboat.

The CSRD said the incident with the houseboat occurred Sunday, July 23, and, “out of an abundance of caution,” the Cedar Heights Water System intake would be shut down until water testing could be done Monday.

The CSRD said Monday morning that it was waiting on water testing results.

With water being drawn from the reservoir, water system users were asked to stop all sprinkling and restrict household water use as much as possible to help keep the reservoir at safe levels.

The Ministry of Environment was alerted about the incident.

A similar conservation plan was also put in place for the privately-run Shuswap Lake Estates water system.

“If you are on the Shuswap Lake Estates system, please direct all questions to them as the CSRD has no jurisdiction over that water system,” said the CSRD.

lachlan@saobserver.net

