A bag of blood is shown at a clinic in Montreal, Thursday, November 29, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A bag of blood is shown at a clinic in Montreal, Thursday, November 29, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Blood Services to recommend asking donors about sexual activity, not orientation

Organization plans to submit its recommendation to Health Canada within the next two weeks

Canadian Blood Services says it will soon recommend that male blood donors be asked if they have had multiple sexual partners and anal sex, not if they have had sex with a man.

It says it plans to submit its recommendation to Health Canada within the next two weeks.

Dr. Isra Levy, Blood Services’ vice-president of medical affairs, says its submission will say that sexual behaviour, not sexual orientation, determines risk of transmission of HIV.

Speaking at the organization’s board meeting today, Levy says it will recommend that men giving blood no longer be asked if they’ve had sex with another man during the screening process. ​

Instead donors, both male and female, would be asked if they have had new or multiple partners and, if they answer “yes,” if they have had anal sex, which carries a higher risk than other sexual activities of transmitting HIV.

Levy says Blood Services has done extensive modelling and the new criteria would allow screening for HIV “regardless of gender or sexual orientation” while protecting the safety of the blood supply.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Blood donations are rebounding from COVID, but there remains a need for more

blood donor

Previous story
B.C. adds paramedics, dispatchers, increasing treatment options
Next story
Upcoming snowfall won’t affect B.C. flooding situation, say officials

Just Posted

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu has been perfecting his entry for the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm’s Chili Taste Off event, to be held Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market. Though the market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., tickets for the taste off are expected to sell quickly. (Hanoi 36/Facebook photo)
Chili cook-off to heat up downtown Salmon Arm for Rotary fundraiser

A firefighter sprays water on the flames of a derelict building which was lit ablaze as part of a training exercise involving the Malakwa, Sicamous and Swansea Point fire departments on March 26, 2017. (File photo)
Two Shuswap fire chiefs take unpaid leave of absence in response to CSRD vaccine mandate

UBC Okanagan is among the post-secondary institutions in B.C.’s Interior to receive provincial funding for new co-op and work-integrated learning opportunities, according to an announcement Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 (File photo)
Okanagan post-secondary students will soon have more work placement opportunities

Purchase of the Sicamous to Armstrong rail corridor by the Regional District of North Okanagan and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (excluding portions owned by the Splatsin), was completed in early 2018. (Contributed).
Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail partners dismiss ‘smear tactics’ around project