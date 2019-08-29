Nearly 5 kilograms of cocaine were seized in Edmonton from an ongoing investigation into two Kelowna men and a Kamloops woman. (ALERT)

Blow, bucks and BMWs seized in Alberta bust with Kelowna ties

Two Kelowna men and a Kamloops woman were arrested and charged with trafficking

Two Kelowna men and a Kamloops woman were busted in Edmonton for trafficking almost five kilograms of cocaine.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) seized $16,380 in cash, 4.8 kg of cocaine, two prohibited handgun magazines and two BMWs as a result of a drug trafficking investigation in the province’s capital.

Three people were arrested and charged. Matthew Bailey, 28, and Morgan De La Ronde, 22, of Kelowna and 26-year-old Kamloops woman Devon Burtch face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of a prohibited device.

The accused have previously been charged for similar offences in Prince George.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or report it to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

ALERT is a specialized task force funded by the Alberta Government committed to tackling serious and organized crime.

