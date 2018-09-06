Blue-green algae bloom leads to water warning in Salmon Arm Bay

The City of Salmon Arm is advising the public that concentrations of blue-green algae have been found in the Salmon Arm Bay area of Shuswap Lake.
The public is advised not to fish in the bay or consume fish which came from the bay.
“Swallowing the water can cause stomach upsets or severe illness to humans and death to animals,” a statement posted on the city’s website reads.
Contact with the water or the algae can also cause skin problems leading the city to advise all children, adults and animals to avoid water where algae is present.
According to a HealthBC document on the algae, the algae bloom can last days, months or even all year and toxins can linger in the water even after the bloom has gone away.
