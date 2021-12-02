Anthony Rota is escorted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole to the Speakers chair after being elected as the Speaker of the House of Commons Monday, November 22, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Anthony Rota is escorted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole to the Speakers chair after being elected as the Speaker of the House of Commons Monday, November 22, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Board exceeded its authority in imposing vaccine mandate for Commons: Speaker

Anthony Rota says only the House itself can make a decision to restrict access

Anthony Rota says the chamber’s governing body overstepped its authority when it required anyone entering the Commons precinct to be fully vaccinated.

Rota has sided with the Conservatives in concluding that the all-party board of internal economy did not have the authority to impose a vaccine mandate.

He says only the House itself can make a decision to restrict access to the chamber and other parliamentary buildings.

However, Rota’s ruling changes nothing for MPs or anyone else wanting access to the precinct.

Last week, Liberals and New Democrats joined forces to approve a motion to resume hybrid sittings, which also specified that anyone entering the precinct must be fully immunized against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Rota, who chairs the board of internal economy, says it’s important to consider the context of the board’s decision, which was taken before the Commons resumed sitting and was intended to keep people safe once they did return to work.

The Conservatives can now follow up on Rota’s ruling with a motion to either censure the board or refer the matter to a Commons committee.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Conservatives object to Parliament double-vaccinated entry policy

CoronavirusFederal Politicsvaccines

Previous story
B.C. chiropractor pens motion to regulator to ‘take a stand’ against vaccine mandates
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 infection rate holds steady, 368 for Thursday

Just Posted

(File photo by Advocate staff)
B.C. police watchdog investigating after two men injured in crash near Armstrong

In 2017, when Vernon hosted the 55+ BC Games, the flag is handed over to the Kimberly Cranbrook 2018 55+ Games at the closing ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 16. (File photo)
Salmon Arm making a bid to host the 2024 55+BC Games

Taxpayers in Salmon Arm will be paying a four per cent increase in taxes in 2022 due mainly to increases in the policing budget. (File photo)
Taxpayers in Salmon Arm to pay 4% hike mainly due to policing costs

The Eagle Valley Arts Council is seeking heritage designation for Sicamous’ Red Barn Arts Centre. (File photo)
Heritage designation sought for Sicamous’ Red Barn Arts Centre