Boat fire at West Kelowna’s Shelter Bay Marina

The fire sparked just before noon on Tuesday

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

West Kelowna fire crews are on scene of a blaze that appears to have started near a boat where welding was possibly taking place at Shelter Bay Marina and then spread to grass.

A boat is reportedly on fire at the Shelter Bay Marina off Campbell Road in West Kelowna.

The blaze sparked about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Flames from the boat fire were spreading to nearby grass.

Smoke can be seen rising from the marina for those driving along the W.R. Bennett Bridge.

More to come.

