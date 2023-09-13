The commercial tuna fishing vessel Ocean Provider. (PHOTO COURTESY DFO)

The commercial tuna fishing vessel Ocean Provider. (PHOTO COURTESY DFO)

Boat owners fined for illegal tuna fishing off B.C.’s west coast

Crew caught more than 30,000 pounds of albacore tuna in 2022 without a licence

The owners of a commercial fishing vessel have been fined $6,000 after pleading guilty to illegally catching more than 30,000 pounds of albacore tuna off the west coast of Vancouver Island last summer.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) says that the fishing vessel Ocean Provider was boarded last summer during a routine fishing inspection that took place 42 nautical miles off Barkley Sound, near Bamfield.

The DFO says that the crew was actively fishing, despite the fact that the vessel was not licenced to fish for tuna at that time. The vessel was escorted to port by the fisheries officers, where the catch was offloaded for processing and seizure.

In total, the DFO seized 2,250 tuna, totalling 31,956 pounds and valued at $127,824.

In Port Alberni provincial court on Jun. 28, 2023, the vessel’s owners—listed as the numbered company 269039 BC Ltd.—pleaded guilty to fishing for albacore tuna between July 22 and Aug. 15, 2022, without the authority of a valid licence. The owners were fined $6,000 and the provincial court upheld the seizure and forfeiture of the tuna.

“This is a serious violation of the Fisheries Act and Canada’s international fisheries obligations,” the DFO said in a statement released Sept. 13, 2023. “As part of DFO’s work to disrupt and prevent illegal activity, the department asks the public for information on activities of this nature or any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations.”

Anyone with information about illegal fishing is asked to call the DFO’s Pacific region toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336, or to email the details to DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

BamfieldDFOFisheries and Oceans Canada

Previous story
Sexual extortion scams can happen in 20 minutes, B.C. RCMP warn
Next story
Penticton council approves controversial Naramata Bench development

Just Posted

Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas and his aunt, Coun. Beverly Thomas, have been removed from office following a decision by the First Nation’s Complaints and Appeal Board issued Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Splatsin photo)
Splatsin chief, councillor removed from office over financial policy breaches

A burned car near the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire hall, destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)
Perimeter guards, hot spot monitoring top priority for Shuswap fire fight

Fox Smelling Wildflowers by the Shuswap Photo Arts Club’s Brian Mohr. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap Photo Arts Club’s winning fair entries on display at library

Musical ensemble Qairo will be performing at Song Sparrow Hall on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Qairo/Facebook photo)
Music for dancing: Qairo’s Salmon Arm concert a wildfire relief fundraiser