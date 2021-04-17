The Regional District of North Okanagan has purchased a watercraft to be used by the BC Conservation Officer Service, who will conduct enhanced boat patrols on the Shuswap River during the 2021 floating season. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The Regional District of North Okanagan has purchased a watercraft to be used by the BC Conservation Officer Service, who will conduct enhanced boat patrols on the Shuswap River during the 2021 floating season. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Boat purchased to provide enhanced Shuswap River oversight this floating season

The regional district purchased an extra watercraft to be used by Conservation Officers this year

With warm weather already here in the North Okanagan, many will soon be flocking to Enderby for a float down the ever-popular Shuswap River.

But this year there will be some extra oversight on the water.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is adding additional boat patrolling on the river, to the tune of $17,000 in Safe Restart funds for the purchase of a watercraft to be used by the Conservation Officer Service (COS).

The purchase will allow Conservation Officers to conduct enhanced boat patrols on the Shuswap River, according to a staff report.

The regional district has an agreement with the COS to provide boat patrol on water bodies throughout the region. However, the COS advised the RDNO it did not have enough watercraft to conduct patrols to do so on the Shuswap for the 2021 season, because due to COVID-19, the availability of watercraft has sharply diminished.

“We said, ‘let’s see if we can go out and get one,’” Area F Director Denis Delisle told Black Press Media. “Well, they looked all over and they could only find one watercraft in Prince George that met their standards, all the rest in B.C. were gone.”

In 2018 the RDNO funded the purchase of a personal watercraft, and a second ‘loaner’ watercraft was provided by a local motorsports dealership. That allowed the COS to do coordinated patrols with two officers at a time, which is required due to safety concerns when only one officer is on the water.

With no loaner boat available this year, Conservation Officer Terry Myroniuk said the RDNO’s purchase came at a necessary time.

“It was very difficult even sourcing machines so we were real fortunate to get one,” he said.

Myroniuk worked directly with the RDNO to coordinate the 2008 letter of agreement for the COS to patrol the Shuswap River.

“We do frequent patrols on the Shuswap River to address all kinds of safety issues ranging from boating, making sure boaters on the river are properly licensed with their competency certification (and) making sure they have their boat safety equipment,” he said.

“It’s been a really successful program,” Myroniuk added. “RDNO has been really great to work with as far as the partnership.”

When asked whether the provision of a boat was meant to increase patrolling or merely keep the service consistent with previous years, RDNO Director Delisle said it was a bit of both.

He says the main thing patrollers will be looking for is safety hazards, such as floaters and boaters without lifejackets and whistles.

“For some people (it’s) a little hard to imagine why you’d carry a whistle, but that’s the law,” Delisle said. “It’s hard to imagine when you’ve had a few beers and a joint and you’re floating down and everything seems good, but when things go bad, they go bad really quick.”

Myroniuk had similar advice for boaters and tubers alike.

“We certainly do compliance checks on boats on the river; as well we do awareness with tubers to make sure they are aware of the required safety equipment.”

The COS river patrollers will also be keeping an eye out for hunting and fishing violations, environmental infractions in riparian zones and, to the relief of many locals, littering.

“The littering is something that really bothers everyone. I know with the tubers too, (most) are excellent and it bothers them as well.”

The annual littering along the river bothers Enderby Mayor Greg McCune, who welcomed news that the RDNO had secured an extra boat for the COS.

“That’s great that RDNO had that conversation, and that’s a good step forward,” he said.

McCune says he’s currently encouraging conversation among local officials and governments regarding the parking and littering issues that crop up annually on the river.

“Inside the city we’re still trying to get people to not park at one end of the other park in the middle whether it’s to use the high school or the arena,” he said. “I’ve been just encouraging everybody to get together and start talking.”

READ MORE: Fire pits a flop in Vernon’s Polson Park

READ MORE: Raffle launched to keep Funtastic funds flowing to local sports groups

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusRecreationWater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Researchers say the United States is at risk of an armed anti-police insurgency
Next story
Canadian doctors say lowering age cutoff for AstraZeneca vaccine makes sense as cases surge

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are locked in stiff competition with the Vernon Vipers and West Kelowna Warriors in their BCHL bubble. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks adapting to packed pod season schedule

The team is locked in tough competition with the Vernon Vipers and West Kelowna Warriors.

School District 83 trustees are expected to be discussing the current Long Range Facilities Plan options at the April 20 school board meeting. (File photo)
Letter: Let the people have their say on Salmon Arm school options

Parent encourages School District 83 board to hold off on making a decision

The Regional District of North Okanagan has purchased a watercraft to be used by the BC Conservation Officer Service, who will conduct enhanced boat patrols on the Shuswap River during the 2021 floating season. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Boat purchased to provide enhanced Shuswap River oversight this floating season

The regional district purchased an extra watercraft to be used by Conservation Officers this year

The BC Securities Commission has accused a Salmon Arm man of trading in securities and acting as an adviser without being registered to do so. (Pixabay Image)
B.C. Securities Commission alleges Salmon Arm man traded in securities without being registered

The allegations against Jeffrey Dean Mushaluk’s have not been proven

South Shuswap. (Google Maps)
CSRD to ask school trustees to delay decision on Salmon Arm high school options

South Shuswap director advocating for Sorrento high school option

Vancouver resident Beryl Pye was witness to a “concerning,” spontaneous dance party that spread throughout social groups at Kitsilano Beach on April 16. (Screen grab/Beryl Pye)
VIDEO: Dance party erupts at Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach to the dismay of onlookers

‘It was a complete disregard for current COVID-19 public health orders,’ says Vancouver resident Beryl Pye

Firefighters battled a burning home on farmland in the north end of Vernon Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Homeowner taken to hospital after Vernon home destroyed by fire

Firefighters engaged in a lengthy battle against the engulfed structure Saturday afternoon

Members of the Okanagan Screen Arts Society received a cheque for $1,500 Thursday, April 15, 2021. The funds are to help the society’s efforts as they prepare take over operation of the Vernon Towne Cinema at the end of July. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan dealership gives local cinema a lift

Vernon Watkin Motor Ford, in business for more than 100 years, donated to the theatre with nearly as long a history

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over in surgical unit of Vernon hospital

The outbreak affected four staff, 10 patients and led to three deaths in just over two weeks

A group of youth in Kelowna's Knox Mountain Park are suspected as having violated the B.C. Wildlife Act by harassing a pair of nesting bald eagles with a drone Friday, April 16, 2021. (Conservation Officer Service photo)
Nesting bald eagles harassed by youth-piloted drone in Kelowna

Conservation Officers are hoping to hear from anyone who witnessed the Knox Mountain incident

Pall Bearers carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by the Prince of Wales, left and Princess Anne, right, into St George’s Chapel for his funeral, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)
Trudeau announces $200K donation to Duke of Edinburgh award as Prince Philip laid to rest

A tribute to the late prince’s ‘remarkable life and his selfless service,’ the Prime Minister said Saturday

B.C. homeowners are being urged to take steps to prepare for the possibility of a flood by moving equipment and other assets to higher ground. (J.R. Rardon)
‘Entire province faces risk’: B.C. citizens urged to prepare for above-average spring flooding

Larger-than-normal melting snowpack poses a threat to the province as warmer weather touches down

Vancouver-based Doubleview Gold Corp. is developing claims in an area north of Telegraph Creek that occupies an important place in Tahltan oral histories, said Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
B.C. Indigenous nation opposes mineral exploration in culturally sensitive area

There’s “no way” the Tahltan would ever support a mine there, says Chad Norman Day, president of its central government

Stz’uminus Elder George Harris, Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone, and Stz’uminus Chief Roxanne Harris opened the ceremony. (Cole Schisler photo)
Symbolic red dresses rehung along B.C. highway after vandals tore them down

Leaders from Stz’uminus First Nation and the Town of Ladysmith hung new dresses on Sat. April 17

Most Read