Downtown Kelowna Marina. (Contributed)

Boat safely, social distance on the water for the B.C. Day long weekend: Kelowna RCMP

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy says to “slow down and keep an eye out”

The Kelowna RCMP is reminding the community to stay safe on the water and practice social distancing this upcoming long weekend.

Media relations officer Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said she expects this weekend to be quite busy due to the promising forecast.

“Anytime we have a long weekend and it happens to hit on really nice weather like this weekend is supposed to, we definitely see a lot more people on the lake,” said Noseworthy.

“We do have our patrol boats out and about, making sure that everyone’s being safe.”

While rafting boats together is not illegal, the RCMP reminds the community that it is important to maintain social distancing and refrain from consuming alcohol.

“What you do need to remember is that when you raft your boats together it creates a public space, according to the liquor control and licensing act,” said Noseworthy.

“So, all of that stuff starts coming into effect as open liquor is now an issue.”

READ MORE: B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

On Monday, July 27, 2020, B.C.’s top doctor issued a provincial health order limiting the number of guests and visitors in short-term vacation rental homes and houseboats.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (July 27) that the limit was being set at the capacity of the home or vessel, plus five visitors, to limit the spread of COVID-19. Cases have been on the rise in B.C., with daily numbers in the 20s and 30s and 81 cases reported since Friday.

“This is to get at what we were seeing happen in various places around the province,” Henry said, citing “people having parties in their rental suites, or their house or on boats.”

The Kelowna RCMP reminds you to follow the province’s health recommendations and to have a life jacket and safety equipment aboard if you plan on being on the water. Do not drink and drive and slow down.

“Especially out on the boats, we see a lot of people going quite quickly. So, slow down and keep an eye out.”

READ MORE: B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19
Next story
High use, COVID-19 risk prompt closure of Little Shuswap Lake beach area

Just Posted

High use, COVID-19 risk prompt closure of Little Shuswap Lake beach area

Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band announces closure of Skwlax Day Beach

Salmon Arm resident disheartened by lack of masked faces in public spaces

City issues statement encouraging use of protective facial coverings

Salmon Arm council says no to alcohol service at Alexander Plaza

Mayor, councillors open to consideration when downtown market pilot project assessed

Morning Start: The Stanley Cup has been around longer than the NHL

Your morning start for Tuesday July 28, 2020

Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

Seventy-eight cases are from the Interior Health region

WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say

The Kielburgers say they haven’t spoken with Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office about the program

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

Boat safely, social distance on the water for the B.C. Day long weekend: Kelowna RCMP

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy says to “slow down and keep an eye out”

Kelowna woman discovers dog left in hot car during heat wave

A Kelowna woman is begging pet owners to leave animals at home during the heat wave

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

Penticton man charged with indecent act on Lakeshore Drive

The 60-year-old Penticton resident was arrested on July 22 and later released, charged by police

Mayor of Osoyoos urges social distancing ahead of busiest time of year

Residents have raised concerns regarding hotels and bars as town’s busiest time of year approaches

Column: Looking forward to a little self-isolating at the lake

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Letter: Canada unwilling to sign treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons

Government’s position unlikely to change without pressure from Canadians

Most Read