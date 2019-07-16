Boat sails from trailer to pavement at Sicamous Highway 97A intersection

A boat fell from a trailer at the intersection of White Pine Crescent and Highway 97A in Sicamous. (RCMP Photo)

An incident in Sicamous serves as a reminder to secure trailer loads in order to ensure boats bound for the lake don’t wind up on the pavement.

On July 15, Sicamous RCMP were alerted to a power boat sitting on the road at the intersection of White Pine Crescent and Highway 97A. When officers arrived at the intersection, they found an 18-foot bowrider vessel sitting hull-down on the pavement, with the truck and trailer that had recently been towing it parked nearby.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said officers noted the trailer was being towed without two safety chains and with no lights connected.

McNeil said the driver of the truck, a Sherwood Park, Alta. resident, was charged with transporting an insecure load and failing to adequately connect the trailer to the tow vehicle.

