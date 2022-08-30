A boat theft early this morning at Topley Landing has resulted in one injury after a police service pistol was discharged. (File photo)

A boat theft early this morning at Topley Landing has resulted in one injury after a police service pistol was discharged. (File photo)

Boat theft leads to officer-involved shooting in northwestern B.C.

Incident now in hands of independent investigation office

Houston RCMP have arrested two people, one of whom was injured after an officer discharged their service pistol, following the reported theft of a boat from a fishing lodge in Topley Landing early this morning.

The injured person was taken to hospital by ambulance and after a medical assessment, was cleared for police custody and arrested, indicated an RCMP statement released this afternoon.

The incident occurred when officers set up near a bridge in anticipation that anyone leaving the area would have to travel past their location.

“A vehicle approached and members noted it was towing a boat believed to be stolen from the lodge. Police say that the vehicle allegedly drove toward one of police officers who fired their service pistol. The driver of the vehicle received a non-life threatening injury,” the RCMP statement continued.

Also arrested was a passenger in the vehicle and both arrests were in connection with the initial theft which is being handled by Houston/Granisle RCMP.

As is required in cases where there are injuries when police are involved, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO BC) has been called in.

“As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” police added.

Topley Landing is approximately 40 kilometres up Hwy 118 which runs north of Hwy 16 at Topley, east of Houston.

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
B.C. posts $1.3B budget surplus for 2021-22, in contrast with big deficit forecast
Next story
Commissioner finds MLA Josie Osborne had no conflict of interest in MakeWay grant

Just Posted

Electronics specialist Jordan Adair finishes up fixing a lamp for Cathy MacArthur at the Repair Cafe held at the Mall at Piccadilly in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Adair said he was surprised by how busy it was. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Over the moon’: Repairing not discarding delights Salmon Arm residents

Braby Motors co-owner Chris Davis says the dealership has been lucky with inventory. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Pandemic causes inventory shortage for Shuswap car dealers

Percussionist Ethan Ardelli leads his quartet, with Louis Deniz on saxophone, Chris Donelly on piano and Devon Henderson on bass, in a concert presented in 2018 by the Salmon Arm Jazz club (File photo)
Salmon Arm Jazz Club season kicks off

Construction continues as the fourth round of closures are set to commence this month. (Claire Palmer photo)
Extended closures loom as Highway 1 September closure schedule east of Golden announced