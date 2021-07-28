Boaters urged to avoid area as aerial crews work on Mabel Lake wildfire

An aerial view of the Bunting Road wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake. (BC Wildfire Services) A lone cabin on Mabel Lake stands as the Bunting Road wildfire continues to burn north of Lumby. (Greg Maier photo) The Bunting Road fire is burning above Mabel Lake and has cabins and properties on the forest service road on evacuation order. (Greg Maier photo) Evacuation orders and alerts are still in effect for the Mabel Lake area July 27, 2021. (BC Wildfire Services) The Bunting Road fire is burning above Mabel Lake and has cabins and properties on the forest service road on evacuation order. (Greg Maier photo)

The Bunting Road wildfire burning out of control on the east side of Mabel Lake is believed to be bigger than reported, but a BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) spokesperson said mapping the fire is not the highest priority right now.

With the long weekend ahead (Aug. 2), BCWS is reminding boaters to stay “well away” from areas being utilized by aerial crews, which is the case at Mabel Lake.

Currently listed at approximately 3,000 hectares, the fire has closed Mabel Forest Service Road to traffic and evacuated 18 parcels along it, affecting around 66 properties.

That order was extended Monday, July 26, to span the 6,000 to 17,000 block, which includes Cottonwoods and Cascade Beach Recreation Site.

The 3,300 to 6,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, a.k.a. Lumby Mabel Lake Road, is on alert, which includes the provincial campsite.

BC Wildfire Services said Wednesday (July 28) seven personnel are on-site and six stayed overnight. Two helicopters and multiple pieces of heavy equipment are assisting in the firefighting efforts, along with a structural protection unit.

Further east, seven fires are burning, one of which just sparked Tuesday, July 27.

The newest fire is burning around the Lower Nelson Forest Service Road at approximately less than one hectare.

Southwest of that, the Star Creek wildfire has grown to around 930 hectares and size and is deemed out of control.

A 5.4-hectare fire is burning out of control to the right of that near Spectrum Creek.

Two fires burning near Monashee Provincial Park are listed at 330 hectares (Hobson Peak) and 440 hectares (Vigue Creek).

A 4.3-hectare fire around Sugar Lake Forest Service Road is considered held and another 0.1-hectare fire along Lower Nelson Forest Service Road is reported as under control on the BCWS dashboard.

