The scene the morning following the fire. Image: Twila Amato, Black Press Media.

Body discovered following vehicle fire on Kelowna property

Firefighters discovered a body in a home on Anderson Road

Fire crews that were called to a blaze on Anderson Road Saturday night (Feb. 22), also discovered a body on the property.

According to Ellison fire chief David Bates, crews arrived on scene about 10 p.m. to find a cargo trailer and minivan fully engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the blazes, firefighters went into a nearby home on the property that recently been damaged by flames, although was not on fire when crews arrived. Inside the building crews discovered a body.

RCMP were called to the scene and are now investigating the incident.

Bates said the property is fairly large, possibly 20 acres in size.

No other structures were damaged but the vehicles were completely destroyed.

READ MORE: Crews called to overnight fire in Ellison

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Fatal Fire

