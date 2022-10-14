Body discovered in Princeton confirmed as missing man

The body of a man discovered along a Princeton trail Thursday, Oct. 13, has been confirmed as that of David Horsfall.
No criminality is suspected in the sudden death, said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.
Horsfall, a local resident, was reported last seen Sept. 28, walking along Granite Street. Police searched for him for two weeks.
His body was discovered on a trail leading from Sunset Avenue to The Hut, a local business on Highway 3.
