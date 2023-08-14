Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body in a parked vehicle at a Vernon business Saturday, Aug. 12. (Black Press file photo)

Body discovered in vehicle at Vernon business

RCMP investigating circumstances after report of body found Saturday evening, Aug. 12

Police are investigating after a person was found deceased in a vehicle at a local business Saturday, Aug. 12.

The body was discovered in the parking lot in the 4800 block of 27th Street – believed to be the Riviera Hotel (formerly Village Green Hotel) – shortly before 11 p.m.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the person’s death is still in the early stages, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

“While criminality has not yet been ruled out, nothing has been found that would indicate there is any immediate risk to the safety of the public,” he said.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
RCMPVernon

