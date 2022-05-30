Body found after altercation with vehicle, North Okanagan RCMP investigate

One man is in custody although it’s unclear of his involvement in the death

A man’s body found on 6 Mile Creek Road on Okanagan Indian Band land is being investigated by RCMP as a homicide.

Police were called to the area about 6:30 p.m. on May 29n after a witness discovered the body following an altercation with an unknown person who was driving recklessly.

Officers located the vehicle at a Vernon business on May 30 and determined it had been stolen. One man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Sgt. Chris Manseau said an investigation is ongoing to determine this man’s involvement in this incident. Investigators, along with the Forensic Identification Team will be in the 6 Mile Creek Road area speaking to witnesses and canvassing for video. No Okanagan Indian Band members are currently believed to be involved in this incident.

“Although this investigation is still in its early stages, officers advise that there are no known threats to public safety,” said Inspector Brent Novakoski, Southeast District Senior Investigating Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section. “Investigators are asking residents from 6 Mile Creek Road to examine their property for anything missing or out of place.”

At this time, the victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

Those with information or have dashcam or video surveillance from the area on May 29 please call the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.

