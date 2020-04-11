(RCMP Image)

Body found in North Thompson River in Kamloops

The RCMP are asking anybody who had contact with Brandon Malkinson since March 25 to call them.

  • Apr. 11, 2020 11:06 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

The discovery of a body in the North Thompson River, near The Dunes at Kamloops Golf Course, has Mounties seeking the public’s help in tracking the movements of Brandon Thomas Malkinson.

The 37-year-old’s body was found in the river just north of the golf course on Friday, with police, firefighters and the coroner responding to the call.

Read More: Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Read More: PHOTOS: B.C. priests offer drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

“At this point in the investigation, there is nothing to indicate that foul play is suspected,” Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said. “The police are attempting to determine Malkinson’s whereabouts prior to being located in the river and whom he may have been with.”

Anybody who had contact with Malkinson after March 25 is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Read More: B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Read More: UPDATE: Algae bloom in Shuswap Lake determined to be non-toxic

@SalmonArm
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Just Posted

Charities gain awareness through ‘Do Some Good’

Black Press Media joins local tech company Do Some Good to support community causes

50 trees to be planted in Blackburn Park marking Shuswap Naturalist Club’s anniversary

Initial plantings to mark Earth Day on April 22

40-vehicle gratitude parade offers thanks and support to Salmon Arm’s essential workers

Outing organized by Dr’Agonize dragon boat team

UPDATE: Algae bloom in Shuswap Lake determined to be non-toxic

Interior Health maintains people should not drink untreated water

4 inmates at Okanagan Correctional Centre granted early release due to COVID-19

The move, which impacts offenders serving intermittent sentences, is to prevent spread of virus

PHOTOS: B.C. priests offer drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

This new practice allows individuals to practice their religion while social distancing

Body found in North Thompson River in Kamloops

The RCMP are asking anybody who had contact with Brandon Malkinson since March 25 to call them.

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

GUEST COLUMN: Take care with non-medical cloth masks during COVID-19

If you wear one, don’t touch your face, Dr. Bonnie Henry advises

Remote B.C. First Nation confirms positive COVID-19 case

A number of nations in B.C. have activated lock downs to prevent COVID-19 from entering community

COVID-19 world update: Electronic bracelets for quarantine violators; Massive police presence in France

Comprehensive update of news from around the globe in the battle against corona virus

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

40 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., five pandemic-related deaths

No new care home outbreaks, down to 128 in hospital

Most Read