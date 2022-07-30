William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake. (Kelowna Capital News)

William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake. (Kelowna Capital News)

Body found in water near William Bennett Bridge, RCMP investigating

Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased

RCMP are investigating after a body was found in the water at the West end of the William Bennett Bridge near Shelter Bay Marina.

The body was found on July 29 at approximately 1:16 p.m. The Southeast Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. The unit is working with Kelowna RCMP and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of death and any potential criminality.

Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased. The male can be described as:

• Asian ethnicity

• 20-40-years old

• Average height

• Slim build

• The male was wearing a black collared shirt and black pants.

Police are requesting anyone who might have been in the area that noted a male matching this description on July 29 to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

Breaking News

Previous story
Major police presence in Vancouver’s downtown eastside after officer-involved shooting

Just Posted

The Loud and Proud Celebration on Oct. 15, an outdoor concert kicking off the 2022 Salmon Arm Pride Project, will take place at the intersection of Hudson Avenue NE and McLeod Street SE. (File photo)
Loud and Proud Celebration outdoor concert to kick off 2022 Salmon Arm Pride Project

Operators of The Llama Sanctuary in Chase were served a 30-day notice and are in the process of raising funds to secure a new home for the refuge. (The Llama Sancturary/Facebook photo)
‘One of toughest days we’ve had’: Time running out for Llama Sanctuary near Chase facing eviction

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club has been selected to host the 2022 Provincial Team Tennis Championships Aug. 5 to 7, with three of the 16 teams from Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Best in BC: Provincial championships in Salmon Arm to include 3 local tennis teams

The District of Sicamous released a conceptual design of the Shuswap Healing Centre being planned for 200 Main St. on July 29, 2022. (District of Sicamous image)
Shuswap Healing Centre: Conceptual design revealed for planned Sicamous building