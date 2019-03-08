Body found in West Kelowna homeless camp

A West Kelowna man has been found dead in what’s believed to be a homeless camp.

A West Kelowna man who was a client at a local shelter was found dead at what’s believed to be a homeless camp.

West Kelowna RCMP were called to the area of the 3700 block of Old Okanagan Highway at around 4:30 p.m. March 7 for a report of a body found in a tent. There’s no information on how long the man had been dead, or what his cause of death was.

Temperatures, however, have been as low as -12 C in recent days.

READ ALSO: WEST KELOWNA SHELTER RUNNING AT MAXIMUM CAPACITY

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death as the investigation continues,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional Detachment in a press release.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating his death.

The deceased has been identified as a West Kelowna man in his 50s, and police continue their efforts to properly notify his next of kin.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, his name will not be released. The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information as of yet. We have a reporter headed to the scene.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures
Next story
B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Just Posted

Eyes on expansion of Salvation Army Lighthouse Emergency Shelter

Plans being drawn up for Salmon Arm site, funding sources may be available

Public hearing on Canoe mobile home park development upcoming

Citizens may voice opinions in Salmon Arm council chambers on Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

Look for hope in her eyes this International Women’s Day

For the second year the event Hope in Her Eyes is sold out in Kelowna

Wife reflects on husband’s death with dignified party: ‘There’s no roadmap’

“Everything about Dan’s death was a reflection of who he was here.”

Body found in West Kelowna homeless camp

A West Kelowna man has been found dead in what’s believed to be a homeless camp.

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

Women – You are more than what you weigh

No. I’m not eating Keto, and not just because in some cultures, pretty sure, Keto is a person’s name.

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

Okanagan city’s Frosted Tier takes the cake in provincial awards

Frosted Tier Cakes won Cake Designer of the Year Overall award in Creative Oceanic’s inaugural event

4 must attend outdoor food and wine events

Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

British Columbia’s legislative assembly has the highest female share in Canada with 38 per cent

Most Read