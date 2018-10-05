Body of 19-year-old woman found in B.C. home

One man is in custody following the death of a woman in Richmond

British Columbia’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the body of a 19-year-old woman was found early Thursday in a home in Richmond, B.C.

Police say the death is suspicious and they have identified the dead woman as Aspen Pallot.

RELATED: 1 dead after shooting in Chilliwack, homicide investigators deployed

The investigation team says shortly after the woman’s body was discovered a man was arrested and he remains in police custody.

An autopsy will be conducted on the body to determine the cause of death.

RELATED: Youth pleads guilty to trafficking after 13-year-old B.C. girl dies of overdose

Police say they’re investigation is in the early stages, but detectives believe it was not a random act.

The investigation team says it’s releasing the woman’s name to gather information from her friends about her activities leading up to the death.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Community steps up after Kids Don’t Float station vandalized
Next story
Nobel Peace Prize honours the fight against sexual violence

Just Posted

Community steps up after Kids Don’t Float station vandalized

Salmon Arm Observer story prompts outpouring of support for program

Shuswap River vessel restrictions proposal moves forward

North Okanagan electoral area directors unanimously pass amended notice of motions

Ross Street underpass referendum signs don’t comply with BC rules

Elections BC says third-party signage requires authorization statement, contact info

Plucky Vernon pooch on road to recovery

Life is looking up for Odin, a four-year-old Bernese Mountain dog from… Continue reading

Peachland gets a cozy castle steeped in history

‘He was fighting the government and everyone’

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Premier acknowledges homeless issue ‘a serious challenge’

“There are camps and communities like Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, Vancouver, are more recently Langford”

Kavanaugh nomination clears procedural hurdle

The U.S. Senate expected to have final vote on Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend

Nobel Peace Prize honours the fight against sexual violence

The Nobel Peace Prize on Friday was awarded to a Congolese doctor and an Iraqi woman

Body of 19-year-old woman found in B.C. home

One man is in custody following the death of a woman in Richmond

Pot producer Sun Pharm changes name to Zenabis

The move to create Zenabis Global Inc. is part of a reverse takeover

B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

Vitalis Extraction Technology first in Canada cannabis industry to earn ASME certification

Killer Paul Bernardo set for weapon trial; accused of having ‘shank’

Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls

Unemployment rate dipped in September on part-time job gains: StatsCan

The job gains were also almost entirely in British Columbia and Ontario, with little change in the other provinces

Most Read