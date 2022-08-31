RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

Body of missing B.C. fisherman found on Fraser River in Chilliwack

Dustin Williams reported missing on Aug. 7, body recovered more than 3 weeks later

The body of a fisherman from Chehalis who went missing on the Fraser River has been found.

Dustin Williams was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 7 and his body was recovered more than three weeks later in Chilliwack.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Chilliwack RCMP were notified of the discovery of a man’s body in the Fraser River near Teathquathill Road on Shxwhá:y Village.

Police confirmed the body is that of 40-year-old Williams who was reported missing after his boat capsized in the river on Aug. 7.

When he went missing, RCMP said Williams was described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer. Mission Search and Rescue recovered his boat.

RELATED: Agassiz RCMP, SAR searching for missing fisherman following boat capsize

RELATED: Nearly two weeks on, search continues for missing Chehalis fisherman

The family of Williams has been notified and they would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the many community members and first responders who participated in search efforts, Chilliwack RCMP stated in a press release. They ask for privacy now as they grieve.

– with files from Adam Louis

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsFraser Rivermissing person

Previous story
Why you may see purple chairs popping up on International Overdose Awareness Day
Next story
Elizabeth May and running mate Jonathan Pedneault among 6 Green leadership hopefuls

Just Posted

First Community of Salmon Arm has announced it will begin hosting a free weekly lunch on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting Sept. 21, 2022. (File photo)
New free weekly lunch to be offered at Salmon Arm church

From left, Carole Gillis, Rosemary Gillis, Portia Comrie and, at back, David Comrie. (Photo contributed)
Celista farm recognized for century-long commitment to agriculture

Dairy cattle graze on pasture. (File photo)
Dairy families in North Okanagan-Shuswap suffering after tragic collision

Electronics specialist Jordan Adair finishes up fixing a lamp for Cathy MacArthur at the Repair Cafe held at the Mall at Piccadilly in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Adair said he was surprised by how busy it was. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Over the moon’: Repairing not discarding delights Salmon Arm residents