Jan Paleta has been missing since Sept. 17. (Lake Country RCMP)

Body of missing Lake Country man found

58-year-old Jan Paleta was reported missing by his friends and family on Sept. 17

Kelowna RCMP confirmed on Thursday (Sept. 23) that the body of a man missing from Lake Country since Sept. 17 has been found.

58-year-old Jan Paleta was last seen in the Lake Country area on or around Sept. 15. According to police, he was reported missing by his friends and family on Sept. 17.

The BC Coroners Service has joined the investigation into Paleta’s death, and Mounties said that the cause of his death is not considered suspicious at this time.

