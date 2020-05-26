Body of missing woman found in Kelowna

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24

UPDATE: May 26, 9 a.m.

The body of a missing woman was discovered in Kelowna on the evening of May 25.

It is believed that the body is that of 58-year-old Kelly Joy Zuchotzki. A family member took to social media on Tuesday to explain that Zuchotzki’s body had been found and family had been notified.

The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time. The BC Coroners Service is involved in the investigation.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24.

RCMP is concerned for Zuchotzki’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Zuchotzki is described as:

Caucasian woman

58-years-old

5-feet tall

115 pounds

brown eyes

brown hair

She was last seen wearing:

light grey jacket

jeans

blue runners

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly Joy Zuchotzki is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

