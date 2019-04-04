UPDATE: Police pull body from lake at Kelowna City Park

Emergency personnel are at Okanagan Lake

UPDATE: 11:29 a.m.

The B.C. Coroner is on site at Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna in City Park.

The coroner was called in Thursday morning after a body of a woman was discovered floating in the water of Okanagan Lake.

———

Emergency crews pulled a body from Okanagan Lake near Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna Thursday morning.

Reports say that it was a woman.

The Capital News has a reporter at the scene

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen girls rescued from Grouse Mountain hiking trail
Next story
B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Just Posted

Video: Handmade homes will help feathered friends on foreshore

Shuswap student-built birdhouses installed along Salmon Arm Bay

Shuswap students get hands dirty building school in Tanzania

Experience gives insight into what Canadians often take for granted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Bask in a brief moment of sunshine

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Burn pile gets out of hand causing brush fire

Shuswap fire chief encourages taking wood waste to landfill instead of burning

Salmon Arm’s Sheri Hamilton named HR professional of the year

SASCU employee receives honour from professional body for B.C. and Yukon

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Police pull body from lake at Kelowna City Park

Emergency personnel are at Okanagan Lake

B.C. moves to protect people reporting suspected drug houses

Changes allow shutdown of ‘crack shacks,’ minister Mike Farnworth says

Teen girls rescued from Grouse Mountain hiking trail

Fire officials said the three girls were not prepared for the snowy conditions on the BCMC Trail

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

A commitment to cars and community

Kelsey and Katrina Van Alphen run Alder Street Auto Body in Summerland.

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

23rd case of measles in B.C. confirmed in Greater Victoria

The new case brings at least two measles exposure sites in Central Saanich

Most Read