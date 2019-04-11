Boil water notice issued for Sunnybrae water system

High turbidity has caused concerns over the water’s drinkability

The CSRD has issued a boil water advisory for the Sunnybrae water system. (CSRD Photo)

High turbidity has led the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) to issue a boil water notice for users of the Sunnybrae Water System effective April 11.

Read More: Tread lightly – one kilometre of Salmon Arm pavement worth $150,000

Read More: Teacher wants to add beauty to tunnel under Highway 1

Turbidity, or cloudiness in the water, can occur due to seasonal weather changes causing excessive surface runoff, flooding or lake turnover.

According to the CSRD, when turbidity is high, it can impair the effectiveness of water treatment systems. Impaired treatment system effectiveness can allow disease-causing micro-organisms to escape into the water system, increasing the risk for intestinal illness.

The CSRD and Interior Health advise that until further notice, Sunnybrae water system users heat their water to a rapid boil for at least a minute before using it. Alternatively, water can be treated with two drops of household bleach per litre or bottled water can be used.

Read More: Dissolved metals in groundwater near Sicamous landfill exceed standards

Read More: Shuswap man who fatally struck motorcyclist to undergo psychiatric assessment

These directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation and dental hygiene.

Water system users will be informed once the boil water notice has been removed.

Those seeking more information can contact the CSRD utilities department at 1-888-248-2773 or Interior Health at 250-851-7340.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter