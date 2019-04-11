Boil water notice issued for Sunnybrae water system

High turbidity has led the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) to issue a boil water notice for users of the Sunnybrae Water System effective April 11.
Turbidity, or cloudiness in the water, can occur due to seasonal weather changes causing excessive surface runoff, flooding or lake turnover.
According to the CSRD, when turbidity is high, it can impair the effectiveness of water treatment systems. Impaired treatment system effectiveness can allow disease-causing micro-organisms to escape into the water system, increasing the risk for intestinal illness.
The CSRD and Interior Health advise that until further notice, Sunnybrae water system users heat their water to a rapid boil for at least a minute before using it. Alternatively, water can be treated with two drops of household bleach per litre or bottled water can be used.
These directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation and dental hygiene.
Water system users will be informed once the boil water notice has been removed.
Those seeking more information can contact the CSRD utilities department at 1-888-248-2773 or Interior Health at 250-851-7340.
