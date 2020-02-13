Boil water notice for South Shuswap water system lifted

The water from the Cedar Heights Water System is safe to drink again without boiling.
A boil water notice was issued when water quality tests detected a high bacterial count in the water. The system, located five kilometres east of Sorrento in Electoral Area C, draws water from Shuswap Lake and treats it using chlorine and ultraviolet light.
According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District which operates the water system, testing of samples taken on Feb. 5 and 11 came back with satisfactory results. Interior Health then lifted the boil water notice for all users of the system on Feb. 13.
