The Cedar Heights Water System is no longer subject to a boil water advisory issued earlier in February. (CSRD image)

Boil water notice for South Shuswap water system lifted

Two recent tests showed satisfactory results

The water from the Cedar Heights Water System is safe to drink again without boiling.

A boil water notice was issued when water quality tests detected a high bacterial count in the water. The system, located five kilometres east of Sorrento in Electoral Area C, draws water from Shuswap Lake and treats it using chlorine and ultraviolet light.

Read More: City of Salmon Arm wants input on site for wastewater treatment

Read More: Shuswap shutterbug enjoys international company of fellow bird enthusiasts

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District which operates the water system, testing of samples taken on Feb. 5 and 11 came back with satisfactory results. Interior Health then lifted the boil water notice for all users of the system on Feb. 13.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drinking water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery
Next story
Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

Just Posted

City of Salmon Arm wants input on site for wastewater treatment

Open house scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at city hall

Shuswap shutterbug enjoys international company of fellow bird enthusiasts

Blind Bay’s Ron Banville frequents Salmon Arm’s wharf for colourful avian images

WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Canadians are nearly split down the middle in support of the project

Net cast for musical acts to play Salmon Arm concert series

Wednesday on the Wharf seeks to entice wide range of musical styles

Update: Drivers from Vernon and Armstrong injured in Highway 97B collision

Salmon Arm RCMP ask for witnesses to Feb. 11 incident

WATCH: Kelowna company buys groceries for eco-conscious residents

Pela Case went undercover at Nature’s Fare on Jan. 16

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Dead cyclist not struck by vehicle in Summerland: Police

Incident occurred Wednesday afternoon on Dale Meadows Road

Earth Strike Vernon to back Wet’suwet’en people with rally

Youth group plans peaceful solidarity protest Sunday, Feb. 23, at courthouse

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

Boil water notice for South Shuswap water system lifted

Two recent tests showed satisfactory results

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Suspensions were for setting up sleeping bags in washrooms, theft, verbal abuse of staff, and more

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Most Read