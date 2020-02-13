Boil water notice for South Shuswap water system lifted

The Cedar Heights Water System is no longer subject to a boil water advisory issued earlier in February. (CSRD image)

The water from the Cedar Heights Water System is safe to drink again without boiling.

A boil water notice was issued when water quality tests detected a high bacterial count in the water. The system, located five kilometres east of Sorrento in Electoral Area C, draws water from Shuswap Lake and treats it using chlorine and ultraviolet light.

Read More: City of Salmon Arm wants input on site for wastewater treatment

Read More: Shuswap shutterbug enjoys international company of fellow bird enthusiasts

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District which operates the water system, testing of samples taken on Feb. 5 and 11 came back with satisfactory results. Interior Health then lifted the boil water notice for all users of the system on Feb. 13.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drinking water