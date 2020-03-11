Boil Water Notice issued for Anglemont Water System users in North Shuswap

A boil water notice has been issued for the Anglemont Water System. (CSRD photo) A boil water notice has been issued for the Anglemont Water System. (CSRD photo)

North Shuswap residents who draw their water from the Anglemont Water System have been placed on a boil water notice effective, March 11, 2020.

A water sample taken on March 9 showed elevated bacterial levels in the water. As a precaution, Interior Health requires that the boil water notice be issued.

Users of the system are advised to boil water at a rapid boil for at least a minute or put in two drops of bleach per litre before using the tap water for drinking, food prep or dental hygiene.

More information will be provided when the boil water notice is rescinded.

