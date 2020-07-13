Boil water notice issued for North Shuswap community hall

Notice applies only to water system used by Scotch Creek facility

High bacterial levels prompted a boil water notice for a community facility in the North Shuswap.

On Monday, July 13, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced a boil water notice had been issued for the well-water system used only by the Scotch Creek-Lee Creek Fire Hall/Scotch Creek Community Hall.

“Due to concerns of possible contamination, the system has been placed on a Boil Water Notice until water samples can be tested by Interior Health and results returned to the CSRD,” stated a July 13 CSRD release.

Those on the water system were warned to either boil water for at least one minute, or add two drops of household bleach per litre prior to use (drinking, ice cubes, brushing teeth, etc.). In addition, it was recommended hand sanitizer be used after washing hands.

Further testing is to take place this week and the CSRD will inform users once the Boil Water Notice has been removed.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictShuswap Lake