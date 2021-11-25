The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued a boil water notice for users of the Sorrento water system on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (File photo)

Boil water notice issued for Sorrento

Testing reveals unacceptable bacteria levels in Sorrento water system

  • Nov. 25, 2021 9:00 a.m.
A boil water notice has been issued for Sorrento residents.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued the notice on Wednesday, Nov. 24, after unacceptable bacteria levels were found in recent water samples from the Sorrento water system.

A related media release noted bacterial levels can increase due to seasonal weather changes, causing excessive surface runoff, flooding or lake turnover.

Until further notice, the CSRD and Interior Health advise that all users of the water system do the following: boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute; or add two drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water; or use an approved alternative source of potable water. This is for all water used for drinking, food preparation (including ice and produce) and dental hygiene.

Additional water samples will be taken in the coming days and the regional district will inform users of the Sorrento water system when the notice has been removed.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Columbia Shuswap Regional District

