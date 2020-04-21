Boil water notice issued for Sorrento residents

High turbidity prompts notice from CSRD, Interior Health for users on Sorrento water system

High turbidity levels have prompted a boil-water notice for Sorrento residents.

The notice was issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Interior Health on Tuesday, April 21, for residents on the Sorrento water system, and will remain in place until further notice.

The CSRD stated high turbidity (cloudiness) levels may occur in surface water sources due to seasonal weather changes causing excessive surface runoff, flooding or lake turnover.

High turbidity may impair the effectiveness of water disinfection treatment systems. If disinfection is impaired, disease-causing micro-organisms may escape into the water distribution system, resulting in an increased risk of intestinal illness.

The CSRD and the health authority advise that until further notice, all users of the water system do the following:

• Bring water to a rapid boil for at least one minute before consuming;

• Alternatively, add two drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water;

• Or use an approved alternative source of potable water (bottled water).

These directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation (including ice and produce) and dental hygiene.

For more information, contact the CSRD utilities department at 1-888-248-2773, or Interior Health at 250-851-7340.

Drinking water

