Boil water notice lifted for customers east of Enderby

After a month of being on a boil water notice, Mabel Lake Water Utility customers have had that noticed reduced to a water quality advisory.

The announced was made by the Regional District of North Okanagan in conjunction with Interior Health Friday, July 24.

The water quality is rated as “fair,” which means customers should be careful when ingesting the water, particularly children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

The Mabel Lake Water Utility is located in the community of Kingfisher, 35 kilometres east of Enderby.

“All customers on the Mabel Lake Water Utility are being informed that the turbidity (cloudiness) levels in Mabel Lake from the spring runoff, or ‘freshet,’ are greater than 1.0 NTU in the Mabel Lake water system,” said the RDNO in a release. “Due to this level of turbidity, the water quality is now rated as fair.”

The water quality advisory will be in effect until further notice.

For customers, water intended for drinking, food preparation, mixing baby forumla, brushing teeth, making beverages or ice and washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw should be boiled for one minute.

If you have any questions, please contact RDNO at 250-550-3700 or check its website at www.rdno.ca.

RDNO – Mabel Lake Water Utility continuously monitors the water quality and will notify the public if conditions change. If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or check its website at www.rdno.ca/water.

