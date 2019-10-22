Capital News File

Boil water notice lifted for some residents on the west side of Okanagan Lake

Two-hundred and seventy property owners in the Westshoe Estates Subdivision can now safely drink their water again

A boil water notice has been lifted by the Regional District of Central Okanagan for approximately 270 properties on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

The notice was issued by the district four days ago as a precaution for Westshore Estates Subdivision residents off of Westside Road after crews discovered a local water main break.

READ MORE: Boil water notice rescinded for parts of West Kelowna

The district said a recent water test conducted in the Westshore Estates water system has shown the facility is now within federal drinking water quality guidelines.

Despite the removal of the boil water notice, a water quality advisory is still in affect for Lakeview Water System users in West Kelowna.

Lakeview Water system users in the Shannon Lake and Mt. Boucherie neighborhoods have now been under a water quality advisory for 24 of the last 36 days.

In total, four boil water advisories have been issued for residents on the west side of Okanagan Lake in just over a month.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Street-hockey movie filmed in Okanagan to fight homelessness stigma
Next story
Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read