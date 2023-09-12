Boil water notice rescinded for Saratoga system in North Shuswap

Users of Cottonwood treatment system still advised to boil water before use

One of the water systems put under a boil water notice last week has been given the all clear.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 the boil water notice issued Saturday, Sept. 9 for the Saratoga water system has been immediately rescinded.

The notice was issued due to wildfire impacts causing concern around the disinfection system.

Interior Health water samples have confirmed the water treatment system is working properly and the water is safe to consume, said the CSRD.

A boil water notice remains in place for users of the Cottonwoods water system. All users of that system should boil their water rapidly for at least one minute, add two drops of bleach to each litre of water or use an alternate source of approved potable water until the notice is lifted for all water used for drinking, food preparation and dental hygiene.

