Boil water notices issued for two water systems in South Shuswap

A boil water notice was issued for users of the Cedar Heights water system on Friday, May 12. Users of the Sorrento water system have been on a boil water notice since April 29. (CSRD image)

Two boil water notices are in effect for South Shuswap communities.

A boil water notice was issued for users on the Cedar Heights water system on Friday, May 12. Users of the Sorrento water system have been on a boil water notice since April 29, 2023.

In a May 12 media release for Cedar Heights, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) offers the same advisory as was issued for Sorrento. The notices were issued in consultation with Interior Health, in response to elevated turbidity (cloudiness) in the water. The turbidity is a result of seasonal weather changes causing excessive surface runoff, flooding or lake turnover.

“A high turbidity level may impair the effectiveness of the water disinfection treatment system,” said the CSRD. “If disinfection is impaired, disease-causing micro-organisms may escape into the water distribution system, resulting in an increased risk of intestinal illness.”

Users of both water systems are asked to do the following:

boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute; or

add two (2) drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water; or

Use an approved alternative source of potable water (bottled water)

These directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation (including ice and produce) and dental hygiene.

The boil water notice for both water systems will remain in place until further notice.

For more information, contact the CSRD Utilities Department at 1-888-248-2773 or Interior Health at 250-851-7340.

