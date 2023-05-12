A boil water notice was issued for users of the Cedar Heights water system on Friday, May 12. Users of the Sorrento water system have been on a boil water notice since April 29. (CSRD image)

A boil water notice was issued for users of the Cedar Heights water system on Friday, May 12. Users of the Sorrento water system have been on a boil water notice since April 29. (CSRD image)

Boil water notices issued for two water systems in South Shuswap

Warning prompted by high turbidity levels

  • May. 12, 2023 9:40 a.m.
  • News

Two boil water notices are in effect for South Shuswap communities.

A boil water notice was issued for users on the Cedar Heights water system on Friday, May 12. Users of the Sorrento water system have been on a boil water notice since April 29, 2023.

In a May 12 media release for Cedar Heights, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) offers the same advisory as was issued for Sorrento. The notices were issued in consultation with Interior Health, in response to elevated turbidity (cloudiness) in the water. The turbidity is a result of seasonal weather changes causing excessive surface runoff, flooding or lake turnover.

“A high turbidity level may impair the effectiveness of the water disinfection treatment system,” said the CSRD. “If disinfection is impaired, disease-causing micro-organisms may escape into the water distribution system, resulting in an increased risk of intestinal illness.”

Users of both water systems are asked to do the following:

  • boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute; or
  • add two (2) drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water; or
  • Use an approved alternative source of potable water (bottled water)

These directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation (including ice and produce) and dental hygiene.

The boil water notice for both water systems will remain in place until further notice.

For more information, contact the CSRD Utilities Department at 1-888-248-2773 or Interior Health at 250-851-7340.

Read more: Groups unite in effort to steer boaters to help keep invasive species out of Shuswap waters

Read more: ‘That is just ear-piercing’: Shuswap group continues effort to regulate noisy boats on local lakes

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Some doctors, patients want Canada to follow U.S. proposal for earlier mammograms

Just Posted

A boil water notice was issued for users of the Cedar Heights water system on Friday, May 12. Users of the Sorrento water system have been on a boil water notice since April 29. (CSRD image)
Boil water notices issued for two water systems in South Shuswap

Carmen Schmid is the owner of downtown Salmon Arm’s Curiosity Shop and Retro Haus Design, having taken over the space from Joyce Skinner, who operated it as Ye Olde Curiosity Shoppe since 1995. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: New owner brings fresh look to longtime antique shop in historic Salmon Arm building

Salmon Arm Sullivan culinary arts students Andrew Steinward, Cayl Cooper and Oliver Thibeault (left to right in back) and Logan Moldowan, Chef Nimmi Erasmus, culinary assistant Annette and students Ziana Mickleson and Logan Costain (left to right, front) after a busy and fast cafeteria lunch rush Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm culinary students picking up life skills in the kitchen

From left, Hal Hanlon with Woodtone Specialties, Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Lynn Kenoras Duck Chief and Greg Smith with Gilbert Smith Forest Products, hold the Adams Lake flag in April 2023 after signing a memorandum of understanding intended to promote fibre security, value-added manufacturing and long-term local employment. (Photo contributed)
3-way agreement, cash infusion for Adams Lake band to save timber, create jobs