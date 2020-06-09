Boiling water advised for Killiney Beach customers

Advisory issued for 290 customers of Killiney Beach system after control room work finished June 9

Customers on the Killiney Beach Water System are now under a planned water quality advisory following work done on the Winchester Control Room Tuesday, June 9. (File photo)

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary water quality advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

This affects 290 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road.

“The advisory is required following infrastructure upgrading work today (Tuesday, June 9) at the Winchester Road Control Room,” said the regional district in a release. “Roadside sign notices are in place advising of the water advisory.”

RDCO engineering services crews will flush the system to remove any impurities that may have entered the system during Tuesday’s work.

As a precaution it’s recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute.

As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

This water quality advisory will continue until further notice and testing confirms water is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

For information visit the regional district website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.

