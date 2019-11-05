UPDATE: Homemade pipe bomb discovered after traffic stop in Kelowna

UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.

An apparent explosive device was discovered in a car pulled over by Kelowna RCMP on Tuesday morning, causing traffic along a portion of Highway 97 through Kelowna to be temporarily re-routed.

On Nov. 5 around 3:15 a.m., the red Toyota Echo was pulled over along Harvey Avenue. The driver, who was positively identified by police and found to be a prohibited driver, was taken into police custody without incident.

“During his interaction with the driver, the officer spotted what appeared to be a homemade pipe bomb,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP.

“As a precaution vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the area was diverted away from the man’s vehicle, until police could appropriately consult with the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit in Vancouver.”

The vehicle has since been relocated to a safe location to allow RCMP members to safely remove and dispose of the item.

The driver, a 38-year-old Surrey man, faces potential charges and will appear in court on Monday.

————

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m

RCMP are leaving the scene of possible bomb scare in Kelowna.

A car, in a field off of Springfield Road, was reported to have a suspicious packaged under it.

Officers thoroughly searched the vehicle, but then left it in the field.

————-

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m.

Police are on scene of a suspicious package underneath a car.

The red vehicle is parked in a field off of Springfield Road and Cooper Road.

The incident is apparently the cause for the closure of the northbound lanes of Highway 97, earlier this morning.

A bomb disposal robot was on the scene earlier investigating the suspicious package.

Officers are now surrounding the vehicle.

Those on scene claim two loud bangs were heard.

RCMP bomb squad are responding to a red vehicle in a field off of Springfield and Cooper. More to come. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/tf6IQobjkR — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) November 5, 2019

———-

Original:

Highway 97 in Kelowna was closed between Spall and Cooper Road, Tuesday morning, following a police incident.

The highway was closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.

A detour was available via Springfield Road or Enterprise Way.

The road opened just before 7 a.m. for the morning commute.

More to come.

