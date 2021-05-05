Growlers of Penticton’s finest craft beer are displayed on Okanagan Lake beach where they can now be consumed legally. (Ale Trail photo)

Growlers of Penticton’s finest craft beer are displayed on Okanagan Lake beach where they can now be consumed legally. (Ale Trail photo)

Booze on beaches is underway in Penticton

As of May 1 to October, you can bring alcohol to designated beaches and parks

It’s official, booze on Penticton beaches is back for another season.

The summer of 2021 is set to mark the second year Penticton will allow outdoor consumption of liquor in designated zones along Okanagan Beach and in Okanagan Lake Park and Skaha Park. The bylaw will run May 1 through Oct. 15, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Similar to the kick-off year in 2020, Penticton city council has requested staff provide a final report this fall providing a summary of observations collected over the summer. The information provided will assist council in determining if the bylaw should be passed a third time in 2022.

“Feedback to the city has consistently indicated strong support for the bylaw overall and the information collected from staff and RCMP showed no notable pattern of irresponsible behavior over the same period last year,” said the city’s director of development services Blake Laven.

READ ALSO: Tran of lights cross the sky

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Out-of-control Chinese rocket expected to fall to Earth in the coming days
Next story
Langley’s Coleman returns for second round of testimony at money laundering hearings

Just Posted

(File photo)
Ex-Vernon man’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: murder victim’s mother

Shane Ertmoed was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of 10-year-old Heather Thomas

Newly promoted Staff Sergeant Steven Mancini has taken the lead in overseeing the day-to-day rural policing operations within the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. (Contributed)
New RCMP boots on the ground in North Okanagan

Rural commander looking after Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby, and Spallumcheen

Joanne Jankowski is the winner of SASCU’s Leave Your Legacy Project art contest at Eagle River Secondary. The Grade 12 grad will get to complete a mural at the school, with the project funded by SASCU. (Contributed)
Sicamous grad student given opportunity to leave legacy

Joanne Jankowski winner of SASCU Leave Your Legacy Project art contest at Eagle River Secondary

The ospreys in this photo are working on a nest beside Skimikin Lake on April 23, 2021. While just two ospreys can be seen, there is a third adult crouched deep inside the nest. (John Woods photo)
Osprey-watching provides Shuswap photographer with unexpected observation

Ospreys carrying branches a common sight in Salmon Arm skies

Rising youth suicide rates have prompted doctors at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto to launch a six-week clinical trial that includes adolescents who showed up at the hospital before or after they attempted to take their own lives. Black Press Media file photo
Suicide rates among Interior Health youth nearly double B.C. average

Vernon agency surveying parents, youth, teachers on how to help

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison shares a favourite poem of his granddaughter to Bastion Elementary students during the school’s Poem in Your Pocket Day on April 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm elementary students share the poems in their pockets

Mayor Alan Harrison special guest during Bastion Elementary’s Poem in Your Pocket Day

Two cyclists traverse a closed Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on June 29, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna recognized as bike-friendly city

City earns bronze in nationwide Bicycle Friendly Communities award program

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lakeside Medicine Centre Pharmacy in Kelowna on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Almost 9K more COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Central Okanagan within a week

Close to 70,000 Central Okanagan residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine

Mary Kitagawa was born on Salt Spring Island and was seven years old when she was interned along with 22,000 B.C. residents in 1942. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds health services for survivors of Japanese internment

Seniors describe legacy of World War II displacement

Meghan Gilley, a 35-year-old emergency room doctor and new mom was vaccinated from COVID-19 in January, while she was pregnant. She’s encouraging others to do the same. (Submitted)
‘The best decision’: B.C. mom encourages other pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

Meghan Gilley, 35, delivered a healthy baby after being vaccinated against the virus while pregnant

Former Vernon Panthers football standout Ben Hladik of the UBC Thunderbirds (top, in a game against the Manitoba Bisons, making one of his 38 Canada West solo tackles in 2019), was chosen by the in Tuesday’s 2021 Canadian Football League draft. (Rich Lam - UBC Thunderbirds photo)
B.C. Lions call on Vernon standout in CFL draft

Canadian Football League club selects former VSS Panthers star Ben Hladik in third round of league draft

Growlers of Penticton’s finest craft beer are displayed on Okanagan Lake beach where they can now be consumed legally. (Ale Trail photo)
Booze on beaches is underway in Penticton

As of May 1 to October, you can bring alcohol to designated beaches and parks

Quails’ Gate wine bottles. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna winery named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for fifth year

This is the fifth consecutive year that the winery has received the national honour

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
South Okanagan RCMP launch search after pellet gun allegedly fired near woman

A witness overheard what sounded like an air gun being discharged and something hit the water

Most Read